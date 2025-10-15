Segways, Unicycles and Hoverboards To Be Banned In Brno City Centre From November

From November, unicycles, segways, hoverboards and other such personal transport vehicles will no longer be allowed in the historic pedestrian centre of Brno. The City of Brno says it is taking the measure to increase safety for pedestrians in the city centre.

Excessive speed and unexpected maneuvers when weaving between pedestrians are the main ways these vehicles can cause collisions and injuries to other users of the public space. These were the main arguments submitted by many members of the public and the Brno-střed city district, which initiated the ban on personal transport vehicles in the historic center. The city agreed with these arguments, and the vehicles will therefore be prohibited from 3 November.

The “no passenger transport vehicles” sign will usually be part of a zoning sign, so it will apply throughout the zone. It does not apply to bicycles or scooters. The streets affected by the ban are shown on the map below.