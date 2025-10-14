Annual Open Day At Křtiny Arboretum Showcases Restored Sculptures and Vivid Autumn Colours

The Křtiny Arboretum is inviting visitors to celebrate the colours of autumn during its annual Open Day on Saturday, 18 October. The event will feature newly restored wooden sculptures, guided walks, a family-friendly puzzle game, and the peaceful beauty of nature in its most vibrant season.

Nature will provide the main spectacle through the contrast between evergreen conifers and the beech forest, which gradually turns to rich tones of yellow, red, gold, and deep purple. Attractions include the golden hues of ginkgo biloba, the soft yellows of birch, the purples of Japanese dogwood, and the stunning palette of maples ranging from sugar to native species such as sycamore.

This year’s event highlights several revitalised corners of the arboretum, including the unique willow grove, now undergoing regeneration, and a new wooden gazebo designed for quiet rest among the trees. The programme also introduces The Golden Chestnut, a cipher game challenge, that takes older children and their parents on an adventure around the arboretum.

Guided dendrology tours led by experts from the Faculty of Forestry and Wood Technology at Mendel University will depart every hour from 9am to 5pm, offering insights into the arboretum’s vast collection of trees. Mushroom enthusiasts can also join the fungal foraging walks at 11am and 1pm.

Credit: Mendel University

The arboretum’s wooden sculptures, most depicting natural motifs, have been newly restored after years of weathering. Damaged bases were replaced, surfaces re-sanded, and new protective coatings applied. Visitors can spot familiar pieces along with the new addition of a pine cone sculpture.

Visitors are also welcome to unwind with a picnic on the grass or roast meat over an open fire. Dogs on leashes are welcome, and admission is free.

The arboretum will be open from 9am to 5:30pm. Organisers advise checking the ŠLP Křtiny website or social media for updates as the event will be cancelled in case of strong winds.