September Was The Most Deadly Month On Czech Roads in Seven Years With 59 Deaths

This September has been the most deadly month on the roads in the Czech Republic in the past seven years, according to preliminary statistics, as 59 people died in road accidents, 19 more than last year, said Jan Straka from the traffic police yesterday.

Since the beginning of this year, road accidents have claimed 328 lives, two fewer than in the same period last year.

The police will publish more detailed figures in early October.

“This September is the most tragic since 2018, when 61 people died on the roads,” Straka said. He also recalled September 2015, when 75 people died in accidents.

According to the preliminary data counted up to 29 September, there were 7,353 accidents on the Czech roads in September this year, 1,126 fewer than during September last year. While 137 people were seriously injured in collisions (24 fewer than in 2024), 2,486 people suffered minor injuries (115 more than last year).

There have been 62,593 traffic accidents since the beginning of the year, 6,949 fewer than last year. There were 56 fewer seriously injured people this year (1,210). However, 369 more people suffered minor injuries (18,945).