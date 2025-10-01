EKOFILM 2025: Can We Strike a Deal With Nature?

The EKOFILM International Film Festival returns to Brno from 16–19 October for its 51st edition, bringing thought-provoking films, live debates, and seeking to answer the fundamental question: Can humanity finally make peace with nature or will we keep postponing the steps needed to protect it?

Festival screenings will take place mainly at Cinema City Velký Špalíček and Mendel University. According to festival president Ladislav Miko, the event is a reminder that protecting the planet is no longer optional.

This year’s motto, “Deal? Dýl?”, plays on the English word deal (agreement) and the Czech dýl (longer), underscoring the urgency of action on climate change and sustainability.

A record number of films

A total of 242 films from 48 countries were submitted this year, the highest in the festival’s history. Only 25 made the final selection, which promises a strong lineup that combines hard-hitting investigations with inspiring stories.

Among the highlights are: Children of the Vanishing Island, co-produced by Hollywood filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, about a family forced to abandon their sinking home; Fantastic Plastics, exploring the global plastics crisis; The Snake and the Killer Whale by journalist John Carlos Frey, revealing corruption tied to U.S. dam construction; and Virus Planet, following deadly viruses from animals to humans.

Who Decides the Winners?

The main jury includes documentary filmmakers Petr Horký, Jan Svatoš, and Erik Baláž, along with influencers and actors such as Rozária Haškovcová, Petra Holubová, and Štěpán Benoni.

This year introduces two novelties: an international Student Jury Award led by greenfluencer Eliška Víravová, and an Audience Award allowing festivalgoers to vote for their favorite film.

Special guest Alex Tate, a BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker with Czech roots, will also attend.

Beyond the screenings

Aside from cinema, EKOFILM offers live debates, lectures, and family events. On 24 September, there will be a ministerial debate on climate and energy at Mendel University with Czech Environment Minister Petr Hladík, South Moravian Governor Jan Grolich, and university leaders. On 13 October, an EKOFILM Prague event at the National Agricultural Museum will include a live recording of the podcast Rewrite History and a debate on modern energy policy.

For all the family, 27 September will see a family day at Brno Zoo with a discovery trail, theater show, and animal feedings. This will be followed on 10 October with a concert in Brno by Voxel & Spol, and on 17 October with a school program with screenings and interactive games.



————————————-

Organized by the Czech Ministry of the Environment, EKOFILM is supported by the South Moravian Region, the City of Brno, and Brno-střed Municipal District. The main partner is Sako Brno, with Czech Television as the main media partner.