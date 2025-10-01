Construction of Tram Extension In Bystrc To Begin Next Week

The construction of a new tram line from Bystrc to the Kamechy housing estate will begin next week after the project received a final building permit. The 1.4-kilometre line, which should open at the end of 2027, will make travel easier for tens of thousands of local residents, and will include a new 320-metre tunnel and three new stops.

“The task of the City of Brno, through DPMB, is not only to operate public transport, but also to constantly develop it in the interests of citizens,” said Markéta Vaňková, Mayor of Brno. “After the construction of the tram line to the university campus, we have a similarly important project ahead of us that will facilitate travel to the growing Kamechy area.”

The construction was financed from European funds, according to Deputy Mayor René Černý: “A huge amount of help, without which we would hardly be able to carry out the construction, is a subsidy from the Operational Programme Transport 2021–2027, which will cover 85% of the total eligible construction costs of CZK 1.8 billion excluding VAT. This money was obtained thanks to the ITI tool, which focuses on projects that affect a larger area of ​​the Brno Metropolitan Area, not just one municipality.”

The total cost of the project is estimated at CZK 2.3 billion excluding VAT. This amount includes eligible and ineligible costs, including the necessary inspection of the construction according to the contractual conditions of the FIDIC Yellow Book.

“The good news for our passengers is that the construction work will only minimally affect the operation of public transport,” said Miloš Havránek, General Director of the Brno Transport Company (DPMB). “Throughout the project, we will inform local residents about its progress and individual phases so that they are always aware of how the work is progressing. That is why we are planning a public discussion with citizens, when we will explain the construction process and answer all questions.”

According to Petr Kratochvíl, Brno City Councilor for Transport, work will begin next week with rough landscaping in the area of ​​the future tunnel portal and relocation of utility networks. “We expect the tunnel excavation to begin at the beginning of next year, and we will begin the construction of the tram line itself in the second half of 2026,” he said. “All work will be designed to cause as little inconvenience to local residents as possible.”

The first field work will begin on Tuesday, 7 October, and will not affect traffic until a week later – from 13 October, when the construction of utility networks begins on Vejrostova. In order to minimize the impact on traffic, the construction will take place in two consecutive stages, each approximately 300 metres apart. Traffic on the street will be managed by a shuttle system controlled by traffic lights. Local residents will also be able to use alternative detour routes.

Construction progress

Autumn 2025 – relocation of utility networks and field work at the site of the future tunnel

1st half of 2026 – tunnel excavation (approx. until September 2026), road construction (Šemberova, Kuršova, Hostislavova), construction of footbridges and bridges over the tram line, construction of frame and retaining walls along the tram line

2nd half of 2026 – work on the tram line itself, construction of the tram surface and upper layers

1st half of 2027 – commissioning of smaller related structures (e.g. converter stations), installation of cable distribution and lighting in the tunnel

2nd half of 2027 – vegetation arrangements, installation of furniture, shelters, commissioning and checking the functionality of all electrical equipment, camera surveillance, etc.

The impact of construction activities on the surrounding area will be continuously monitored using special equipment and checked by geodetic measurements. Before construction begins, all affected buildings and roads will be evaluated to check their current condition. The aim is to continuously evaluate stability, deformations and possible impacts on the surrounding buildings and infrastructure.

The preparation and progress of the construction is governed by the FIDIC Yellow Book, an internationally recognized construction document agreed between the client and the contractor, where all responsibility for the design and implementation of the project is transferred to the contractor, including obtaining the building permit.

Change in public transport from 18 October 2025

Construction work will be carried out in the Ečerova loop area until the summer of 2026. For this reason, a rail coupler will be added and the line to Bystrc will finish at a dead end. From 18 October, there will therefore be a change in the operation of tram lines. Tram line 1 will end in the Rakovecká loop in the direction from the center, while line 3 will be extended from Přístaviště to Ečerova, and served exclusively by bidirectional trams.

Change to road traffic from 13 October 2025

Due to the relocation of the water main, one lane of traffic on Vejrostova will be closed from the intersection with Teyschlova to the intersection of Vejrostova near the center of Chovánky. Traffic in this section will be controlled by pendulum traffic lights in one lane. The blind section of Teyschlova will also be closed. Passage along this street will only be possible in one direction by turning off from Vejrostova, which will be possible both in the direction of Žebětín and from the city. Kamechy will be one-way in the section between Teyschlova and Rerychlova, in the direction of Vejrostova.