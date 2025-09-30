Permit Approved For Major Flood Protection Project in Trnitá District

The City of Brno has taken another step toward protecting the city from major floods, as the Trnitá stage of the flood control project, covering more than 180 hectares along the Svratka and Svitava rivers, has just received a final building permit.

This stretch runs more than three kilometers, from Komárov along the Svratka to the Uhelná railway viaduct, and along the Svitava up to Hladíkova bridge. Once built, it will protect thousands of residents from a 100-year flood.

City officials say the project is about more than flood walls. Like the recently finished Poříčí riverfront, the Trnitá section will be opened up for people to enjoy. Plans include:

A large flood-resistant park with trees, grass, and places to relax



A side channel and pools that slow down water and attract wildlife



Piers, walking paths, and cycling trails along the water



A new underpass for cyclists and pedestrians under the Komárov bridge



A footbridge connecting the two riverbanks



A natural amphitheater and refreshment zone



Construction could start as early as next year, but the project depends on securing funding from state and EU subsidies. If everything goes according to plan, most of the work would take place between 2026 and 2028.

Credit: KAM

Preparations are already underway. The city recently bought two key plots of land in Štýřice and plans to tear down the unfinished railway clinic to make way for part of the new flood park.

The Trnitá stage is just one part of a city-wide flood protection system. Earlier this year, Brno completed the riverfront at Poříčí, which now combines flood protection with new public spaces. When all stages are finished, the city aims to protect 23 kilometers of riverbanks and create new user-friendly public spaces along the Svratka and Svitava rivers.