October Cancer Prevention Campaign in Brno To Launch With Event At Olympia On Saturday

The October city-wide ‘Brno in Pink’ campaign, which focuses on cancer awareness and prevention, will launch on 4 October at 9am with an event in the Olympia shopping center. It will continue throughout October with lectures on cancer topics, a benefit concert, and a photography exhibition.

At Saturday’s opening event in Olympia on Saturday, it will be possible to try breast self-examination in booths with professional assistance. Men will learn how to self-examine their testicles and about the new option for prostate cancer screening based on a blood test. Visitors can also have their moles checked by a dermatologist and their blood type analysed.

The campaign ambassador, actress Chantal Poullain, will also be present to share her own experience fighting cancer. Members of the public can also register to donate blood and bone marrow. The program will be complemented by a dance performance, a fashion show of wigs and scarves by cancer patients, a balloon show and face painting.

The aim of the event is not only to raise awareness of screening programs, but also to promote a healthy lifestyle. Neoplasms have long been the second most common cause of death in the Czech Republic. According to information published in the Czech Oncological Register in 2025, the highest number of cancer cases in men and women are colo-rectal and lung tumors. Breast cancer is the most common in women, and prostate cancer in men.

“As a doctor in the field of anesthesiology, I come into contact with people every day who are forced to undergo life-saving procedures and entrust us healthcare professionals with the most valuable thing they have – their health,” said Dagmar Seidlová, Brno city representative for healthcare. “Even though modern medicine can already deal with a number of diseases, it cannot do much if we ourselves do not pay sufficient attention to our health. That is why I support the preventive campaign Brno in Pink, from which the people of Brno can learn a lot of important and practical information about the prevention of malignant diseases.”

The program will last until the end of October, including lectures on oncology topics, a benefit concert by Martin Maxa in the Basilica of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary on Mendlovo namesti, and a mobile photography exhibition, ‘Under Your Wings’, on Malinovského namesti.

Brno in Pink is organized by the Health Department of the City of Brno, based on the global Pinktober initiative, which is dedicated to the fight against breast cancer and supports women struggling with this disease.

A number of professional partners have joined the campaign, including the Masaryk Institute of Oncology, St. Anne’s University Hospital in Brno, and the patient organization Nebyt na to sama. All examinations and lectures are free of charge. The complete program can be found here.