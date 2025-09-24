Who Would You Vote For? Online Quiz Helps Naturalized Czech Citizens Choose Their Party

Elections are coming, and Czech voters are mulling over their options. You have to be a Czech citizen to vote this time, but this also includes those who may have recently qualified for a Czech passport. To help those not well-acquainted with Czech politics, a new online tool, available in multiple languages, uses a short quiz to match voters with political parties running in the election.

Developed by Volby pro Všechny, the quiz includes 16 questions on tax and economic policy, housing, foreign relations, and the environment, among other issues. Users can respond to statements on key political topics with “agree”, “disagree”, or “neutral”, and the tool compares these answers with the publicly stated positions of the major Czech parties.

The site, which also contains other helpful tools and guides for confused voters, aims to support informed electoral participation among naturalized citizens who may not be familiar with the Czech political landscape.

According to Volby pro Všechny, research from other European countries has shown that naturalized citizens often lack information about how to vote or who to vote for, which leads to lower participation in elections.

Led by a team of political experts and professionals from immigrant backgrounds, the initiative believes that increased turnout among new citizens could be decisive in this year’s elections.

Between 2019 and 2023, nearly 28,800 people acquired Czech citizenship, including 6,389 in 2023 alone.

You can take the test yourself here.