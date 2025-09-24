Teplárny Brno Begins 2025-26 Heating Season

Teplárny Brno has today started the 2025/2026 heating season. After unstable temperatures through September, when warmer days alternated with noticeably cooler mornings and evenings, the company decided to start the supply of heat across the city.

“Our goal is to ensure comfort and security for customers,” said Teplárny Brno CEO Petr Fajmon. “According to long-term averages, heating in Brno starts around 24 September, so this year’s start of the season is essentially exactly in line with these values. We will decide on the further development of heat supplies based on the current weather.”

The last heating season 2024/25 was unusually long in Brno – heat flowed to households and companies continuously from 13 September 2024 to 30 May 2025, a total of 259 days, about a month more than the long-term average.

Nevertheless, customers did not incur higher costs, as the company reduced the price of heat from January 2025. In addition, consumption remains approximately 8% lower than before 2022, when consumption levels began falling significantly.

“We are also prepared for reliable supplies this year,” added Přemysl Měchura, CFO of Teplárny Brno. “We used the summer shutdowns for regular service and the ongoing modernization of the distribution network and production sources. These investments strengthen our ability to provide stable and affordable heat in the long term.”

According to a decree of the Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade, the heating season is set from 1 September to 31 May. The start, interruption and termination of heat supplies are governed by average daily temperatures and forecasts by the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute.

If customers experience problems with heating, they can contact Teplárny Brno’s 24-hour emergency service at 545 161 545.