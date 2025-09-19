Former President Zeman Says He Will Vote For Left-Nationalist Stacilo! Coalition

Former Czech president and former Social Democrat prime minister Milos Zeman told Prostor Radio today that he intends to vote for the Stacilo! coalition in the October parliamentary elections, as he appreciates the way it has concentrated “left-wing forces” on the ballot.

“I decided to vote for Stacilo! this time to thank it for concentrating left-wing forces, because I have always been a left-wing politician,” he said.

MEP Katerina Konecna, leader of the Communist Party (KSCM) and lead candidate for Stacilo!, wrote on social media that she was pleasantly surprised by Zeman’s support. She said she always respected the views of Zeman, as a prominent leftist politician. “I see it as a recognition of our courage to clearly name the problems of today’s politics and offer a realistic path,” she said.

Before the last elections four years ago, Zeman said he would vote for ANO, whose leader Andrej Babiš he subsequently endorsed in the presidential election.

Zeman said he had been sad about the plight of the Social Democrats. Previously one of the two strongest parties in the country, they failed to enter parliament in the 2021 elections. Many of the party’s remaining prominent figures recently resigned due to the electoral alliance with Stacilo! (‘Enough!’), which also comprises candidates from the Communist Party and some other small populist parties.

The latest opinion polls indicate that Stacilo! is very likely to win seats in the Czech parliament in the elections on 3-4 October.