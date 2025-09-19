Janáček Brno Festival Receives Two Nominations at the International Opera Awards 2025

The Janáček Brno Festival has received two nominations for the prestigious International Opera Awards 2025 – in the categories ‘Festival’ (Janáček Brno Festival) and ‘New Production’ for The Excursions of Mr Brouček (‘Výlety páně Broučkovy’), a co-production of the Brno National Theatre and the Staatsoper Berlin, directed by Robert Carsen.

The nominations refer to the 2024 edition, which was officially opened with the premiere of Carsen’s The Excursions of Mr Brouček on 1 November 2024 at the Janáček Theatre. This production will also appear as one of the preview events of the Janáček Brno 2026 Festival, scheduled for 7 October 2026 at the Janáček Theatre. The upcoming 10th anniversary edition of the Janáček Brno Festival will take place from 13 October to 17 November 2026. The full programme will be revealed and ticket sales launched on 31 October 2025 at the concert JANÁČEK AT THE START! (7pm at the Mahen Theatre).

Credit: Marek Olbrzymek

The Janáček Brno Festival has already won this award once before, when it was named Festival of the Year in 2018. Within just six editions, it has established itself among the world’s leading opera festivals, becoming the first festival in the Czech Republic to receive this highest honour in the field. Thanks to this recognition, the Brno National Theatre and the festival are recognised among the most distinguished artists and ensembles of the opera world.

The winners of the International Opera Awards 2025 will be announced on 13 November 2025 in Athens at the Greek National Opera – Stavros Niarchos Hall.