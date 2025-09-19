Moravské Náměstí Park Wins South Moravian Regional Prize in 2025 Adapterra Awards

The revitalized park on Moravské náměstí has been awarded the South Moravian Regional Prize in the 2025 Adapterra Awards, organized by the Partnership Foundation, Integra Consulting and the South Moravian Region.

After its reconstruction, the Moravské náměstí Park has been transformed into a modern city park combining peace and quiet with the hustle and bustle of the big city, and is now one of the most popular attractions in the center of Brno. The revitalization was assessed as an exemplary combination of blue-green infrastructure, history and community life.

Credit: Adapterra Awards

“An attractive water area, beautiful flower beds and new surfaces that allow water to seep in: The reconstruction of Moravské náměstí in Brno is a great example of the reconstruction of a park in the city center, which sensitively preserved the original large trees,” said Martin Ander, head of the Partnership Foundation’s Adapterra program of the Partnership Foundation. “The historic square has thus been transformed into a lively public space that can cope with climate challenges and attract residents and visitors to the city.”

The jury praised the design of the central part of the park, known as the “Brno Sea”, where a fountain alternates between a water mirror and a cooling fog cloud. The water feature is surrounded by benches, a children’s playground area and a café. While the centre of the park is a bustling public space, a quiet promenade with grassy and meadow areas stretches out under the treetops at the edges. Covering an area of ​​over 22,000 square meters, the park is designed to withstand weather extremes. Rainwater is retained in manholes and seeps directly into the subsoil, new trees grow in a substrate enriched with biochar and compost, and green belts create a pleasant microclimate.

Credit: Adapterra Awards

“This is another award that the Moravské náměstí Park has received,” said Vojtěch Mencl (ODS), mayor of the Brno-střed district. “We greatly appreciate professional awards and they motivate us in our further work. But what I appreciate most is that Moravské náměstí is now one of the most popular places for residents in the centre of Brno.”

The renovation of Moravské náměstí was completed in autumn 2022, at a total cost of CZK 132.5 million. The City of Brno contributed CZK 95.5 million, while the Brno-střed district contributed CZK 37 million, and also bore the costs of the architectural competition, project documentation and treating of the tree root systems before the start of the reconstruction, which cost approximately CZK 10 million. The park on Moravské náměstí has previously won the Park of the Year award, the Grand Prix of the Association of Architects, and a special prize in the South Moravian Building of the Year competition.

Credit: Adapterra Awards

57 architectural projects that respond to the impacts of climate change were submitted for this year’s Adapterra Awards, with 18 advancing to the final. The winners of the main competition categories: Landscape, Buildings, Settlements, and this year’s new Flood Measures award, are selected by an expert jury. The winners of other categories will also receive financial and in-kind prizes worth up to CZK 50,000.