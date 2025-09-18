City of Brno and South Moravian Region Seek To Establish Air Route From Brno to Frankfurt

After securing air routes from Brno to Malaga and Rome, the City of Brno and the South Moravian Region are seeking another connection, to one of the largest airports in the world – Frankfurt am Main.

“Based on an examination of the options of European airports and airlines, the most advantageous option was to provide a connection from Brno to Frankfurt am Main,” said Petr Kratochvíl, Brno city councillor for transport. “This is one of the largest airports in Europe and a major transfer hub with flights to all over the world. Thanks to this, we want to make Brno and the entire region more accessible to anyone from all over the world. Our goal is for the new line to be operational from the middle of next year.”

The City of Brno and the South Moravian Region will contribute equally to securing the route, which should fly from Brno to Frankfurt am Main and back four times a week, with a maximum compensation payment of 1.5 million euros per year. The commitment period would be three years.

Brno City Council agreed to support the new air connection yesterday, and the South Moravian Regional Council will discuss the topic today.

“The introduction of a new airline to Frankfurt is another step towards connecting South Moravia with the rest of Europe,” added South Moravian Governor Jan Grolich. “Frankfurt is a major European economic hub and offers unique opportunities for trade, culture and tourism. This route will not only improve the accessibility of the South Moravian Region for international visitors, but will also allow our residents and entrepreneurs easier access to global markets.”

A notification from the European Commission regarding public support will be required. Following that, a procedure for securing the line will be launched, via which the city and region will search for an operator.