CZK 100 Million Reconstruction of Brno Crematorium Has Been Completed

The extensive reconstruction of the Brno crematorium is complete after 13 months. The work included the modernization of technologies and engineering networks, as well as the renovation of staff facilities and the adjacent columbarium, and was the largest investment in the history of the Brno Funeral and Cemetery Services company.

“The iconic Brno crematorium by the famous architect Wiesner is a national cultural monument – therefore, the preparation of the reconstruction and its actual course took place in close cooperation with conservationists,” said Filip Chvátal, Deputy Mayor of Brno for the Environment. “All building elements, parts, and even wholes were evaluated not only in terms of the suitability of the materials used and technological processes, but also always with a view to ensuring that the character of this exceptional building was not disturbed.”

For the Brno Funeral and Cemetery Services municipal company, which manages the crematorium on Jihlavská, this was the largest investment project in its history. The City of Brno also participated in the financing.

Credit : MMB

“The costs, which amounted to approximately CZK 97.2 million excluding VAT, were part-covered by the city’s contribution of approximately CZK 62 million,” said René Černý, 1st Deputy Mayor for Investments. “I also appreciate the excellent cooperation of the municipal company with the municipality and the contractor, thanks to which the reconstruction of the crematorium’s technology and facilities was successful.”

Two of the three crematorium furnaces, which have been in use since the mid-1990s, were replaced as part of the modernization, including repairs to the flue gas ducts.

“Modern technologies will reduce carbon monoxide emissions by about half, and dust particle emissions will also be reduced, in line with the company’s efforts to protect the environment,” said Martin Černý, chairman of the board of directors of Brno Funeral and Cemetery Services. “We put the first of the new furnaces into trial operation at the end of last year, and the second in June this year.”

Credit : MMB

Other, especially technical parts of the crematorium were reconstructed, such as the cooling and freezing rooms, flower storage, and archive. For the staff, the men’s and women’s changing rooms, a renovated kitchenette and sanitary facilities were repaired. A new day room was built, which can be used for contact with the bereaved if necessary. Modern boilers were installed to heat the main crematorium building and the external and internal sewage system was repaired. The operational yard was given a new surface and a shelter, and retaining walls were built. The basement areas were renovated and dehumidified.

“Everything took place with both ceremony halls in full operation, without limiting the quality of services,” said Lea Olšáková, director of Brno Funeral and Cemetery Services. “The noise and dustiness of the construction, as well as the more complex logistics and coordination of the necessary actions associated with dignified care for the deceased, placed increased demands on our employees, to whom we owe a great deal of gratitude for their patience and extraordinary commitment.”

The investment also included the reconstruction of the columbarium, to repair the already significantly damaged paving and inadequate roofing, including rain gutters. These works were timed so that the bereaved could visit and remember their loved ones both during last year’s Memorial Day and during Christmas and this year’s Easter.

This year marks 100 years since Brno City Council invited architects Antonín Blažek, Vladimír Škára, Ernst Wiesner and Pavel Janák to participate in a competition for the architectural design of the crematorium building, on 30 June 1925. The crematorium was built in 1926-29 according to Ernst Wiesner’s design. The building consists of a set of separate individual parts. The external form is dominated by a white ceremonial building surrounded by travertine pillars, which is perceived on a symbolic level as a coffin surrounded by the bereaved. This part of the building rises from a red horizontal base connected to the terrain by a large staircase.

The first cremation of a deceased peasant from Holešov took place on 8 April 1930.

In 2017, the crematorium and columbarium at the Brno Central Cemetery were declared a national cultural monument. On average, around 5,500 cremations take place there annually.