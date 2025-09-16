Czech Police and Emergency Services Stage Rehearsal Exercise At Janáček Theatre

Yesterday afternoon, a regional police exercise called THEATRE 2025 was held at Brno’s Janáček Theatre. The Czech Police rehearsed an intervention against an armed attacker, in a tactical exercise to test emergency procedures.

After receiving the notification to the emergency line, all available patrols were sent to the scene, which carried out the initial securing of the area. According to the scenario, it was initially unclear whether the perpetrator was still among the audience or had managed to escape. This was followed by a systematic search of the building, evacuation of people, and collection of information from witnesses. Given the unclear situation, the police had to react quickly, evaluate the available information and adapt the tactics of the intervention. It gradually became clear that the shooter had managed to escape from the theatre before the patrols arrived. In parallel, a search was launched in the wider area and other security measures were introduced.

Credit : policie.gov.cz

Various units of the Czech Police participated, including first-line patrols, crisis management specialists and crisis intervention specialists. The exercise tested the ability to cooperate between individual units, the speed of response, and the effectiveness of communication in an unfamiliar environment.

“I am glad that in the event of a real threat, we can rely on such well-prepared teams that demonstrate not only professional knowledge but also the ability to cooperate quickly and effectively in crisis situations. I thank all participants for their commitment and care for security in our region,” said Governor Jan Grolich after the end of the exercise.

“We regularly train such interventions in order to optimize our procedures and ensure that as many police officers as possible adopt them,” said Leoš Tržil, the South Moravian Regional Director of the Czech Police. “Practicing in the unconventional environment of a theatre will help us prepare for specific situations that may occur outside of standard public spaces.”

Credit : policie.gov.cz

Other components of the integrated rescue system were also on site, and hospitals simulated the reception and treatment of the injured. Prior to that, the triage of patients, first aid, and subsequent transport to medical facilities took place on site.

“Our main concern is practicing communication between individual components, we need to have key information from the police that the area is now safe and we can start caring for patients,” said Hana Albrechtová, director of the South Moravian rescue service.

The exercise also included training in providing information to the public during an emergency. “Therefore, as part of the exercise, the South Moravian Fire Rescue Service established an information center that fulfills this role, providing reassurance to the relatives of those affected and at the same time relieving the burden on emergency lines and hospitals,” said the exercise leader for the fire service unit, Bronislav Kocman.