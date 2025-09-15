Masaryk University’s Faculty of Medicine Launches New Database For Printing Anatomical Models

The Faculty of Medicine at Masaryk University (MUNI) has launched a portal offering freely accessible data for the 3D printing of anatomically accurate models of bones and organs, which can be used as educational aids both for teaching and in clinical practice.

“Unlike other similar platforms, which usually operate on a commercial basis, our portal is accessible publicly and free of charge,” said Jiří Travěnec, Deputy Director of the Simulation Centre of MUNI Faculty of Medicine (SIMU Technology). “The models will also include a methodology, so everyone can download them and print them themselves.”

While 3D printing is seeing increased use in education, data from insurance companies show that in medicine it is mostly used in the production of medical devices needed for replacements of shoulder and knee joints or hearing aid components.

Among the specifics of the platform is the fact that all models have their own professional guarantor responsible for their anatomical correctness. “For example, a guarantor comes with a requirement to produce a model of a large intestine on which it needs to practice laparoscopic sewing. Based on images from computed tomography or with the help of 3D scanning, we will produce the model and the guarantor will subsequently verify not only its visual fidelity, but also that it is suitable for the purpose,” said Travěnec.

Accounting for the opportunities of self-sufficiency, as well as logistical and sustainability improvements, 3D printing represents a significant saving of financial costs. The technology even allows some types of materials to be recycled and reused to create further models after use.

The collection currently comprises 17 models, which was the goal initially set by the project. Travěnec and his colleagues now anticipate that the database will be substantially enlarged by various contributions thanks to the expansion of the community for 3D printing in medicine, both in the Czech Republic and abroad.