14th Cycle of “Bach to Mozart!” Opens Next Friday With Silentium! Ensemble

“Bach to Mozart!”, a unique subscription cycle of music from the Renaissance, Baroque and Classicism periods in collaboration with artists from all over Europe, is commencing its 14th season on 19 September at the Church of St. John in Brno with the Silentium! ensemble performing Salieri’s ‘Piccolo Requiem’. The Czech Baroque Ensemble will take the stage alongside Silentium! with Roman Válek as the conductor.

Silentium! is an emerging ensemble within the early music scene, under artistic director Tereza Válková, who served as the choirmaster of the Czech Baroque Ensemble from 2008 to 2024. It focuses on authentic interpretations of historical music, but also connects the past with the present by addressing a wide audience with famous compositions by Johann Sebastian Bach and Claudio Monteverdi, modern world premieres of rediscovered works by authors such as Pavel Josef Vejvanovský, Philipp Jakob Rittler and Anton Neumann, as well as contemporary compositions by Lukáš Hurník, Tigran Mansurjan and Ola Gjeila.

Tereza Válková. Credit: Silentium!

The remainder of the season will culminate with modern premieres from the Kroměříž archive under the baton of world-renowned conductor Tomáš Netopil. Another big attraction will be the cantata “Epic” by Lukáš Hurník, which was composed specifically for the Silentium! ensemble and had its premiere at this year’s Znojmo Music Festival. The season will also feature a virtuoso solo recital by flautist Michaela Koudelková with transcriptions of Bach concertos, a unique madrigal program by three composers with the same surname, Rossi & Rossi & Rossi, Buxtehude cantatas, and the masterpiece of the early Baroque master Heinrich Schütz, “Geistliche Chormusik”.

Two variants of subscriptions to the event are available, as well as tickets to individual performances, all of which can be purchased online at the smsticket.cz platform.More information can be found at https://silentiumensemble.cz/bacha-na-mozarta/