FN Brno Launches Construction of New Institutional Pharmacy

The construction of a new five-floor pavilion of the Institutional Pharmacy at Brno University Hospital (FN Brno) was officially launched yesterday, with a groundbreaking ceremony taking place at 9:30 am. The ceremony was attended by the Czech Minister of Health, Vlastimil Válek.



The new pharmacy will partially replace the buildings that were demolished to make way for the Center of Cardiovascular and Transplant Surgery and the new Clinic of Gynecology, Obstetrics and Neonatology. The new Institutional Pharmacy is closely related to these new facilities. Construction of the pavilion should be completed in March 2027.

Credit: FM Brno

“This will be one of the most significant investments of this year,” said FN Brno Director Ivo Rovný. “The new pharmacy will enable the development of individually prepared sterile and non-sterile medicines, the administration and distribution of medicines and medical devices for hospital operations, and at the same time it is also a preliminary stage of another major construction, the new modern Clinic of Gynecology, Obstetrics and Neonatology.”



The new pavilion will offer:

modern facilities for the preparation of sterile and non-sterile drugs, including cytostatic, biological and gene therapies,

robotized logistics systems and a central warehouse for faster and more efficient distribution of medicines and medical devices,

consulting background for clinical pharmacy and support for personalized medicine, especially in pediatrics and oncology,

comfortable working environment for pharmacists and professional teams in accordance with the highest standards of good pharmacy practice (GPP).

As well as Válek, the ceremony was attended by FN Brno Director Ivo Rovný, Deputy Director of Investments Radoslav Basel, Head of the Hospital Pharmacy Šárka Kozáková, and representatives of the contractor.



“The new hospital pharmacy pavilion is a key step towards modernizing pharmaceutical services in our hospital,” added Dr. Kozáková. “It will bring greater safety and efficiency to patients and professionals, and pave the way for further development of individualized therapy.”



The new pavilion is part of FN Brno’s strategic investments into the modernization of healthcare infrastructure. The construction is being carried out by PKS stavby, at a cost of CZK 346 million. The project is financed by the Czech Ministry of Health and FN Brno under a subsidy program for the renovation of public hospitals.