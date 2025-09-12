U.S. Hard Rock Veteran Alice Cooper Returns To The Czech Republic With His New Show

Two years after his last appearance in the Czech Republic, veteran hard rock singer Alice Cooper returns for a new show at Plzen’s Logspeed CZ Aréna on 30 June 2026. He last performed in the country in June 2024, in front of a crowd of 10,000 at the Enteria Arena in Pardubice.

Initially starting as lead vocalist of the band Alice Cooper, Vincent Damon Furnier then took the name as his own stage and legal name, launching a prolific 50-year solo career. Considered by many a true rock icon as well as the father of “shock rock”, the artist is now widely known for his provocative performances and unique stage tricks, including guillotines, electric chairs and fake blood.

The artist will perform songs from The Revenge of Alice Cooper, his latest album from July 2025, but fans can certainly also expect his classic hits such as “School’s Out”, “Poison”, and “No More Mr. Nice Guy”.Tickets for the event go on sale at 10am today on the LiveNation website.