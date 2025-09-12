Kola pro Afriku: City of Brno Is Collecting Second-Hand Bikes For Re-Use In The Gambia

Is your dusty old bike sitting in the corner of your garage, and hasn’t been ridden for years? Is it even missing a part and can’t be ridden? It could still be put to good use!

The City of Brno and the non-profit organisation Kola pro Afriku (‘Bicycles for Africa’) are again holding a collection of second-hand bicycles for renovation and re-use in the Gambia. The initiative is collecting bicycles in any condition, including bike parts, in Hall M at the Brno Exhibition Centre from 18-20 September, 10 am to 6 pm.

Last year, over 100 bikes were collected. Credit: Kola pro Afriku

The non-profit organisation Kola pro Afriku will then renovate the collected bicycles and send them to the Gambia, where they will be given to children who use them to travel several kilometres to school. Unused bike parts will be resold, with the proceeds also going towards supporting the education of young Gambians.

How to find the collection point. Credit: MMB

The City of Brno has participated in the event repeatedly. This year, it is included in a programme of activities related to European Mobility Week.

Last year, over 100 bikes were collected at the exhibition center. More information about the entire initiative is available at kolaproafriku.cz.