BEST Divadlo Will Stage Theresa Rebeck’s ‘Sunday On The Rocks’ In October

BEST Divadlo will bring Theresa Rebeck’s Sunday on the Rocks (1996) to Brno for the first time. The show, a realistic drama covering touching on many important modern discussions related to gender, freedom, and morality, will premiere at 7pm on 5 October at Labyrint (Švermova 19), with two further dates on 12 and 19 October.

Set in the late 90s, four women share an apartment in a story that mainly revolves around Elly, who finds herself unexpectedly pregnant and deals with the news by opening a bottle of scotch. Her flatmates keep her company and what follows is a chaotic day of personal confessions, contemplations on the morality of abortion, and a variety of topics that uncover the tensions between them and Jessica, a rather conservative character that holds a contrary vision of sex.

Natálie Rivolová and Rebeka Hrubšová are co-directing this realistic drama, a product of its time whose complex characters could easily be commenting on the current open discussions about issues like co-living, freedom and womanhood. 

After BEST (‘Brno English-Speaking Theatre’) tried unsuccessfully to stage this show twice during the COVID-19 pandemic – first in 2020 and again in 2021 – the show will premiere at 7pm on 5 October in Labyrint (Švermova 19), with two further dates on 12 and 19 October.

