BRNO16 International Short Film Festival Returns To Kino Art This October

The BRNO16 International Short Film Festival is returning to the city on 1 October, bringing over 40 short films from around the world. The films will either be submitted for the International Competition or the Czechoslovakia16 competition, each of which will be judged by separate juries and will be accompanied by cash prizes.

This year, attendees will also have access to special screenings including ‘Hammer of the Witches’, ‘Satan Kingdom Babylon’, a selection of short films from Kenneth Anger, and a series of Asian short films from the curatorial selection of Kristina Aschenbrennerová.

Closing ceremony, BRNO16 2024. Credit: TIC Brno

In addition, the program includes a lecture by Petr Pekař from Warhorse Studios, who will talk about the filming of the cutscenes for this year’s hit ‘Kingdom Come: Deliverance II’, a live performance of the gamebook ‘Call of Cthulhu’ with an atmospheric live soundtrack, a lecture by Michal Vojkůvka on storytelling techniques in the Elden Ring, an on-screen playing of the 90s video game ‘Heretic’ with musical accompaniment, as well as a big game quiz.

Accreditation for the entire festival can be purchased on the BRNO16 website until 16 September at a discounted price, or at the Kino Art box office from 17 September. Tickets for individual program blocks will also be on sale directly before the screenings at the festival locations, or online in advance on the festival website and the Kino Art website.

Find out more at www.brno16.cz.