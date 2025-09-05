Green Oases Will Bring New Life To Medlánky and Řečkovice

Another project from the City of Brno’s participatory budget, Dáme na vás (‘Over to you’), is now complete. Based on a proposal from Michal Polanský, green spaces for relaxation have been created in Medlánky and Řečkovice, where passersby can learn interesting facts from new information boards, relax on benches, quench their thirst at drinking fountains, or watch nesting birds in a birdhouse.

The ceremonial opening of the project took place yesterday at 4 pm on Novoměstská, a short distance from the children’s playground between Letovická and Boskovická.

“These green oases are a new element of public space that inspires tree care, water conservation, and meetings between people,” said Polanský. “Trees provide shade, bookshelves and play elements invite people to meet, and bird feeders, drinking fountains, and beetle nests are full of life. The information board offers practical tips on how to save water and water trees. Each oasis is also an invitation to action for you to start watering trees yourself. Together, the oases create an educational trail about the amazing abilities of trees, which comes to life thanks to active people and children who want a greener and livelier city.”

Water fountain at Kytnerova. Credit: Barbora Odehnalova

The Green Oases project in Řečkovice and Medlánky won the support of the people of Brno in the 2021 round of Dáme na vás. The following year, the necessary documents were prepared, in 2023, the contractor for the project documentation and implementation was selected, and the elements were gradually installed in the public space.

“I am very happy about the project because it brings a lot of revitalizing elements to two city districts, thanks to which families with children and other interested parties can relax, learn something, and enjoy nature,” said Brno city councillor for participation Petr Bořecký.

The implementation of the project cost CZK 2.3 million (including VAT), including work on project documentation, engineering activities, implementation, and three years of maintenance.