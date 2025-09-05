Fiala To Receive European Council President Antonio Costa In Brno Today

Prime Minister Petr Fiala (ODS) will discuss the preparation of the upcoming EU summits and current priorities of European policy with European Council President Antonio Costa in Brno on Friday. The politicians will meet as part of Costa’s tour of EU member states.

According to the invitation, Fiala will greet Costa in front of Villa Tugendhat at 4:20pm, and the meeting will take place at Villa Arnold. “The main topics of the meeting will be the preparation of the upcoming EU summits and discussion of current European policy priorities, including support for the European economy,” the Government Office said in a press release yesterday.

Costa began a tour of EU countries this week to discuss current events and future EU priorities with leaders. The trip is expected to last until 19 September, and has so far included Slovenia, Croatia, Austria, Romania and Bulgaria. Among the main topics under discussion are EU defence and competitiveness, and the situations in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The so-called ‘Tour de Capitales’ is intended to allow the president of the European Council to gather the views of heads of state and government and prepare the ground for upcoming European Councils and international summits. An informal EU summit will be held in Copenhagen in early October, followed by a regular meeting in Brussels at the end of October.