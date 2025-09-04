Polárka Theatre Kicks Off New Season With 10th Annual Polárkový Dort Festival

From 18-21 September, the Polárka Theatre will host the 10th edition of its annual festival, Polárkový Dort, featuring many performances from several groups and ensembles. Throughout four days on Björnsonův Sad, theatre performances will be complemented by concerts, workshops and other accompanying activities.

Polárkový Dort (‘Polar Cake’) is named after a classic Czech ice cream dessert. This year’s anniversary edition, taking place in the green park environment of Björnsonův Sad (‘Björnson’s Garden’), will have three layers: “The bottom layer will feature family-friendly performances, which have always been the basis of the festival program in previous years,” explained artistic director Jiří Hajdyla. “This year, we are adding a second layer, which offers performances for older school audiences, and the third floor features performances for young adults. The icing on the cake will be a conference of creators who are dedicated to theatre for young adults.”

According to dramaturge Sára Matůšová, Polárka is also considering young adult audiences with this year’s program. For Gen Z audiences, the festival will include performances addressing questions such as modern masculinity, love in the digital world, body image and self-worth. As part of its program for young adult audiences, Polárka is also organising a Gen Z symposium, which should open a dialogue between this audience group and theatre creators.

This year’s program will once again feature workshops, led primarily by lecturers from Malý vůz Polárky. Audiences with families are also invited to the season opening concerts by the bands Polaris and Bombarďák. The musical finale of the festival will be Fekete Seretlek, who will get Björnsonův Sad dancing to wild Macedonian rhythms, Czech-flavored salsa, Bulgarian disco, and Orwellian anthems.

Tickets for the festival are now available on the Polárka Theatre website, at the theatre box office, or at the last minute at the information stand, located near the Piknik Box café in Björnsonův Sad.