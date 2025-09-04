TIC BRNO Wants Ideas From The Public For New Visual Style of Brno Christmas

Every year, Brno Christmas is given a new visual style created by local artists. This year’s graphics are the creation of Brno designer and illustrator Tomáš SMOT Svoboda. TIC BRNO, the organizer of Brno Christmas, is also inviting the public to take part in the creation process and help shape the atmosphere of Brno’s biggest event of the year.

The visuals for this year’s Brno Christmas present the stories of different people who represent integral parts of Advent Brno – a family heading out to see the lights and markets, a granddaughter and grandfather enjoying the festive atmosphere, and friends meeting every year for mulled wine. The characters are set in Brno’s familiar and iconic places, including the popular Brno dragon in a Christmas sweater.

“I was born in Brno, I live here and I assume I will stay here – Brno is important to me,” explained Tomáš SMOT Svoboda. “And the same goes for Christmas – the older I get, the more important it is to me. We don’t see our family and friends that much during the year, and Christmas is about that time together. And it is these emotions of meetings and shared moments that I wanted to capture in the visual. The city itself and its architecture are no less important to me. And I wanted to connect these two worlds – the tangible and the intangible.”

TIC BRNO is working on Brno Christmas all year round, and is currently finalizing the graphic designs with an illustrator and the Aetna creative agency.

Credit : Tomáš SMOT Svoboda

“This year’s visual by Tomáš Svoboda is a celebration of Brno and the people who like to go to Christmas markets,” said Petra Motesicky, head of TIC BRNO’s marketing and tourism division. “That’s why we thought of involving them directly in the preparations. Brno Christmas fans themselves know best what they like best about the markets and what inherent associations they have. We would love them to confide in us, and we will then reflect the selected ideas into the final form of this year’s visual.”

Anyone can suggest a favourite Christmas situation via the Brno Christmas Facebook and Instagram pages, and participate in the competition for Christmas gifts from Brno. Tomáš Svoboda will process the selected ideas into illustrations that will appear on this year’s posters and social networks. The competition runs until 15 September.

In addition to posters, flyers, advertising, the website and social networks, the new visual style will also be reflected in the TIC BRNO Christmas souvenir collection – chocolates, mints, tins, cakes, and canvas bags. They will be available for purchase at TIC BRNO infocentres or on the website www.darkyzbrna.cz.

Brno Christmas, the traditional Advent and Christmas markets on Namesti Svobody, Dominikanske namesti, and the courtyard of the Old Town Hall, will take place from 21 November to 23 December. The festival is organized by TIC BRNO, a charitable organization of the City of Brno, under the auspices of Mayor Markéta Vaňková.