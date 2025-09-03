Socio Info Point Celebrates 15 Years of Operation, Moving Into New, Larger Premises on Křenová

For the 15th anniversary of its operation, Brno’s Socio Info Point (SIP) counselling centre has moved to larger and more welcoming premises at Křenová 6. This building has undergone extensive renovation, and will now also house the café of the non-profit organization Práh jižní Morava. The centre provides counselling, assistance and support in navigating the social system, finding suitable social services, processing social benefits, and dealing with the authorities.

The concept of the Socio Info Point is as a place where it is possible not only to obtain information and navigate complex life situations, but also where clients can access education and meet people in similar life situations.

The new centre was officially opened by Mayor Marketa Vankova and other dignitaries. Credit: MMB

“In Brno and in the country as a whole, the number of people who become informal caregivers is increasing,” said the Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková. “They take care of their parents or grandparents for a long time, and this task entails many difficulties that the system does not see and does not support. That is why I am glad that SIP is dedicated to these people and provides them with professional support. For several years, it has been offering free therapy and psychological support for caregivers, and the self-help group, where clients can confide in people who have had similar experiences with their problems, has also been very successful. Sometimes only sharing and understanding others can reduce the worries and difficulties arising from long-term care.”

The new premises are larger and more welcoming for visitors. Credit: MMB

She added that the new premises are designed with maximum privacy and comfort for clients, with a comfortable and calm waiting area, and sufficient space in the reception offices for discreet discussions.

The counselling center, established in 2010 to offer free assistance to all citizens in unfavorable social situations, was previously located in the City of Brno’s Social Care Department at Kolište 19. The new location at Křenová 6 is larger and more user-friendly, allowing the centre to expand to provide additional services. These include demonstrations of compensatory aids, including counselling, which can be used by caregivers. Clients can also learn more about assistive technologies – modern and smart solutions which improve the quality of life for seniors or those with disabilities. Thematic educational seminars and other workshops are also planned.

SIP is now also the counselling and coordination center of the Dementia Institute project, whose activities focus on supporting informal caregivers whose loved ones are suffering from Alzheimer’s disease or other types of dementia. Brno has signed a memorandum to join the network of “dementia friendly community” cities, which will have the opportunity to trial innovative concepts in practice. This project includes the creation of a so-called ‘memory center’ within the SIP counselling center, offering memory training courses and the possibility of memory testing for early detection and prevention.

Credit: MMB

According to Robert Kerndl, Deputy Mayor of Brno for Social Care, the building where SIP is now located has undergone 27 months of extensive renovation, at a total cost of just under CZK 36 million, including VAT, which involved the complete renovation of the first three floors.

“The project used the interesting structure of the interior, which Brno residents may remember from the former Kovomat store, which was located in the original building for many years,” he said. “In addition to the SIP counseling center and the demonstration center for assistive technologies, the centre will also be the home of the emergency call system operated by the city’s contributory organization, the Center for Social Services.” In cooperation with the non-profit organization Práh jižní Morava, the building will also house Café na Prah. The counselling center is fully accessible with parking available. It is open on weekdays, and no appointment is necessary.