City of Brno Approves Plans For New Apartment Building At Empty Site On Třída Kapitána Jaroše

An empty property on Brno’s třída Kapitána Jaroše will be filled by a new apartment building, which will once again complete the street’s facade. The house which previously stood on the site was destroyed by bombing in 1944, and the space has remained empty since then. The investment plan for the construction was approved by Brno city council on Wednesday, 27 August, with an estimated cost of CZK 170 million.

“The construction in the gap on the street will heal the ‘architectural scar’ in the valuable street frontage,” said Karin Podivinská, Deputy Mayor of Brno for Housing and Property Management. “At the same time, we want to prepare the project in such a way that it will further increase the value of the site, which is already widely used. It serves as a link between Lidice and třída Kapitána Jaroše, and people use this route to access the Brno City Theatre. So we are counting on easy passage and an actively used ground floor in the new building.”

Credit: MMB

The site is within the protected area of the City of Brno’s Monument Zone. The opinion of the National Monument Institute was taken into account when preparing the draft plan.

An architectural study will now be prepared in cooperation with Brno Roads. The costs of preparing the reconstruction will be covered by the Housing Construction Fund, while the construction itself will require financing from external sources, such as subsidies or a loan from the SFPI Affordable Housing program. The building could be completed by 2029.