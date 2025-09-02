Two Concerts From Prominent European Pianists To Take Place At Besedni Dum in October

Two prominent European pianists – Italy’s Lorenzo Masotto and Germany’s Clemens Christian Poetzsch – will appear at Brno’s historic Besedni Dum in a pair of concerts in October. Organised by the Multicultural Center Brusinka, the concerts are part of the centre’s mission to connect the Czech Republic with the wider world through the arts, introduce distinctive European voices to Brno, and foster meaningful cultural exchange.

Lorenzo Masotto – 4 October

First up, on Saturday, 4 October, Besední dům will host Italian pianist and composer Lorenzo Masotto, with his concert Between Silence and Sound.

Masotto’s work blends neoclassicism, jazz and ambient textures into music that is both precise and deeply expressive, and his performances are shaped by a refined sense of dynamics, silence and resonance. He crafts unfolding narratives, inviting the listener to pause, reflect and move through shifting emotional landscapes.

A graduate of the Conservatorio di Verona and the Hochschule für Musik Franz Liszt in Weimar, Masotto draws on the natural and cultural richness of his homeland: the rolling hills of Veneto, the quiet expanses of the Lessinia mountains where he lives, and the dramatic Dolomites. These influences are woven into melodies that balance Mediterranean warmth with clarity and openness.

Over the past decade, he has released eight albums on European and U.S. labels. His most recent, Earde (Whitelabrecs, UK, 2025), is inspired by the Dolomites, Icelandic scenery and the timeless rhythm of nature. Earlier works range from contemporary minimalism to the raw edge of experimental rock, always anchored by a distinct melodic voice.

Masotto has performed at venues including London’s Union Chapel and Bush Hall, Lisbon’s Teatro Ibérico and Dublin’s Smock Alley Theatre, earning praise for live shows that combine technical mastery with a personal, cinematic atmosphere. His ability to move fluidly between genres and moods has won him a dedicated following among audiences seeking music that resonates beyond words.

For Brno listeners, Between Silence and Sound offers a chance to experience an artist who brings Italian elegance into dialogue with a universal sense of space and contemplation. The evening will appeal to lovers of both contemporary and classical music, as well as those drawn to cultural discovery.

The concert will take place on 4 October at 6pm, in the Grand Hall of Besední dům. Tickets are available here.

Clemens Christian Poetzsch – 11 October



The following Saturday, 11 October, Besední dům will open its doors again to a performance by Clemens Christian Poetzsch, a Leipzig-based pianist and composer whose work stands at the intersection of cultures, genres and eras.

Poetzsch’s music combines the precision of classical composition with the freedom of jazz improvisation, enriched by subtle electronic textures and a finely tuned sensitivity to sound. In his performances, audiences might hear the rustle of leaves, the ticking of a clock, the flow of water — alongside echoes of Dresden’s musical heritage, the creative pulse of Leipzig, German clarity and Slavic depth. This balance between tradition and freedom, shaped by early classical training and later jazz explorations, defines Poetzsch’s artistic voice.

Clemens Christian Poetzsch. Credit: Sandra Ludewig

His concept albums — Remember Tomorrow, The Soul of Things and Chasing Heisenberg — earned three Opus Klassik nominations in 2023 and were praised for their emotional resonance, philosophical depth and narrative flow. His collaborations range from interpreting Sven Helbig’s works in minimalist piano form to projects with Daniel Hope, Reentko Dirks, Felix Räuber, and recording for Rammstein’s XXI – Klavier. He also composes for theatre, film and ballet.

As a performer, Poetzsch is known for concerts that are about listening as much as they are about playing — carefully shaped journeys where delicate, whispering passages give way to sudden, eruptive moments. “For me, music is always about searching for that one, uncorrupted moment – you can’t plan it, you can only find it,” he said.

Poetzsch’s Brno concert will also preview new compositions from his forthcoming album, scheduled for release in 2026, giving audiences an exclusive first glimpse into the next stage of his artistic journey.

Poetzsch’s performance is part of an ongoing cultural dialogue between the Czech Republic and Germany, and a reflection of Brno’s identity as a multicultural city that honours tradition while embracing new artistic voices. Organised with the support of the Goethe-Institut Tschechien, the event underscores the shared commitment to bringing international artists to Czech stages and fostering cultural exchange.

The concert will take place on Saturday, 11 October, at 6pm, again in the Grand Hall of Besední dům. Tickets are available here.