DPMB Repairs 5 Kilometres of Tram Lines In 3 Months, Returned To Full Operation This Week

The Brno Transport Company (DPMB) has repaired almost five kilometers of tram lines in three and a half months. All lines affected by the closure returned to their routes from yesterday, 1 September. On the repaired lines in Modřice, Zábrdovice and Kounicova, passengers will travel on new tracks, to provide a quieter and quicker journey. The combined cost of the three projects was just under CZK 400 million.

“We have had challenging months, during which we managed to renovate tram lines in three areas where their condition was unsatisfactory,” said Miloš Havránek, General Director of DPMB. “All work was carried out according to schedule, so we are complying with the length of traffic restrictions, and from 1 September we will offer passengers rides on modern, quieter and faster lines. We have invested CZK 380 million in these repairs. Another significant benefit is the reconstructed stops, which facilitate the accessible boarding of trams.”

“The repairs on Kounicova and Zábrdovická, were part of larger projects in which other investors participated, such as the City of Brno, Brno Waterworks and Sewerage, and Brno Roads,” added Petr Kratochvíl, Brno city councillor for transport. “As part of the coordination and pooling of work into one deadline, we are managing to shorten the restrictions on the affected streets to just the time necessary. At the same time, I am pleased that the work on the tram lines was completed by 1 September, when thousands of children and students returned to school.”

Modernization of the tram line to Modřice



On the four-kilometre section between Bohunická and the Modřice loop, DPMB replaced the tracks, rehabilitated the subsoil, drained the area and modified the platforms of the stops. The access stairs to the Ořechovská stop are now equipped with electric platforms, which will allow disabled passengers to access the boarding platforms. Until now, trams could travel at a speed of 60 km/h on the line to Modřice, but due to poor technical condition, the permitted speed was reduced to 30 km/h in several places. Trams will be able to travel at a speed of up to 70 km/h on the new line, which will reduce travel time by about a minute. The cost of the modernization is CZK 282 million, and the project is co-financed by the Operational Program Transport 3.

Reconstruction of the Kounicova tram line

During the spring and summer months, the 480-metre Nerudova–Šumavská section of the tram line underwent reconstruction. As part of the project, DPMB used all modern soundproofing elements, such as rubber sidewalls and anti-vibration mats, to reduce noise pollution in the area. The cost of the reconstruction of the tram line was CZK 76 million. During the project, which was coordinated with other city companies, a new trolleybus stop, Zemská knihovna, was built at the intersection with Hrnčířská, to be served in both directions by trolleybus lines 34 and 36. Part of the project involved the modification of the Nerudova stop, where passengers previously disembarked onto the road, with a new so-called Vienna-type platform on an elevated lane – meaning that boarding and exiting will be fully accessible.

Reconstruction of the Zábrdovická tram line

The construction project on Zábrdovická, along the 240-metre section from Vojenská nemocnice to Kuldova, replaced the old tracks with new ones, as well as adjusting the axial distance of the tracks from 3 to 3.5 metres. The road surface is now made from rubber asphalt, which reduces traffic noise. The total cost was CZK 21.8 million.