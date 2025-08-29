Florence + The Machine Announces New Tour With Date In Prague

The London indie rock group Florence + the Machine have announced a new tour following the release of their sixth studio album, Everybody Scream, on 31 October. They are set to play in Prague’s O2 Arena on March 5, 2026. The previous tour, the Dance Fever tour, sold 447,234 tickets.

Formed in 2007 in London around its lead singer, Florence Welch, the group rose to prominence with their debut album Lungs in 2009, selling close to 5 million copies and receiving multiple awards, including the Critics Choice BRIT Award. The band has since then established itself as a cornerstone of the rich and competitive British rock scene over the course of a decade and a half.

Florence + The Machine’s new album, Everybody Scream, comes three years after the group’s last project, Dance Fever, which debuted at the top of the UK Albums Chart the week of its release, for the fourth time in five album releases from the band. The Everybody Scream tour currently includes 18 dates, all of which will feature support from British artist Paris Paloma. The group is expected to perform both new songs from the album as well as classic hits.

The tour will stop at Prague’s O2 Arena on 5 March 2026, before finishing with dates in Krakow on 7 March and Berlin on 9 March. Tickets will be available on the organizer’s official website on 5 September, with pre-sales opening on 4 September.