Moravian Regional Library Is Presenting Its First Ever Film Festival

For the first time, the Moravian Regional Library is organising a film festival. Taking place at the Löw-Beer villa over the course of 4 days, MZK Film Minifest will present foreign movies in four foreign languages, all screened with Czech subtitles. Each evening from 2-5 September will offer an accompanying program at 7 pm before the movie screening at 8.30 pm.

On 5 September, dubbed “American Day” by the organizers, visitors can take part in a film quiz before the screening of the American cult classic “Little Miss Sunshine”, which initially premiered in 2006 at the Sundance Festival. The movie follows a large, chaotic family on a long road trip they take in the movie’s iconic van.

The previous days are dedicated to Spanish-, German- and French-language films. The former will offer a workshop on cocoa and chocolate production, followed by the screening of “El lugar más pequeño” (The smallest place), a documentary about the Salvadorian civil war. The second day will welcome Brno band Zázázní for a concert inspired by German poetry, ahead of a screening of 2009 German comedy “Soul Kitchen”. Lastly, the French Day will feature a concert from the French Chamber of the 18th Century before the screening of “Les Malheurs de Sophie” (Sophie’s Misfortunes), based on the 1858 novel of the same name.Tickets available on the event’s official website.