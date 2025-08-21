City of Brno’s Parental Voucher Scheme Makes Children’s Clubs and Sports Cheaper

As the school year starts in September, so do the many and various free time activities for children. For the second year, Brno residents can apply for so-called Parental Vouchers from the city, which can be spent on extracurricular sport and leisure activities. This year, the city has already allocated over CZK 11 million of vouchers to parents.

Families in Brno can use up to 4,000 credits for each child, which have the same value in crowns, towards the cost of clubs, camps, sports, art and other activities. Several conditions must be met: the child must be under 18 years of age, have permanent residence in Brno, and the joint household income must not exceed CZK 750,000 net for 2024 (the limit is higher for three or more children). The scheme is also open to children of foreign nationals who meet these conditions.

The city began supporting children’s and youth leisure activities through Parental Vouchers last year, spending almost CZK 24 million on the scheme during that time. It has allocated up to CZK 100 million in the budget for this year; by July only a little over 11% had been spent.

Applications for credits for 2025 can be submitted until 30 November, but they cannot be applied retroactively to an activity that has already begun. You can find out more on the brnoid.cz portal.