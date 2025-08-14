‘Vibrant India’ Festival Returns To Brno On 23 August

Following the success of last year’s event, the Vibrant India festival is returning on 23 August in a larger version, with more activities and shows. Structured around the Ramanbaug Yuva Manch drumming ensemble, the festival will offer a range of cultural performances throughout the day for free.

From 3:30 pm to 9 pm, Halasovo Namesti will be transformed into a vibrant hub of Indian culture, with authentic gastronomical delights, various cultural performances, and small immersive workshops with temporary tattoos and traditional clothing. Visitors are encouraged to wear either Indian clothes or vibrant colors.

The two highlights of the afternoon will be the performance of the Ramanbaug Yuva Manch ensemble from Germany, followed by a Bollywood dance party until dusk. More information is available on the event’s Facebook page.