Theatrical Performances Will Take Over The Boards, Streets and Grass of Brno Next Week

On 21 August, the summer-long multi-genre UPROSTŘED Festival in the centre of Brno will end, giving way to the street theater and circus festival “On the Boards, Streets and Grass” (‘Na prknech, dlažbě i trávě’). The 21st edition of the festival will bring a variety of theater forms suitable for children and adults to audiences around Brno and beyond over the weekend, all completely free of charge, and will then continue in Björnsonův Sad until next Sunday, 24 August.

“Thursday’s program in the park on Moravské náměstí will be kicked off by the New Time Orchestra Brno with Radek Melša, followed by the band Golden Delicious,” said Hana Bánovská, spokesperson for TIC BRNO, the organiser of both events. “We have two surprises in store for the audience, and it will be up to them to figure out when one festival turns into another.”

Credit : Nikol Fotjů

From Friday to Sunday, the festival will move to the pleasant atmosphere of Björnson Sad. The weekend program retains its usual dramaturgical content, such as theater performances for children, puppet shows, new circus, and evening concerts, but will also offer morning activities for the first time. New additions include Saturday’s fitness lessons for adults and Sunday’s puppet fairy tales, which can be enjoyed before lunch. The weekend will also feature performances by Jan Budař, the VOSTO5 cabaret troupe, and a concert by actors from the Divadlo Sklep theater.

On Friday, audiences will also see a performance by the new circus Šerosvět, presented by AirGym Art Company, and acrobatic theater will be performed by the Holektiv troupe. Creative souls can learn how to make a puppet at Friday’s woodworking workshop, and on Saturday and Sunday, the interactive theater playground Zahrátky will be open.

Additional information about the program is available on the event’s official website.