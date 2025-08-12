Lack of Focus on Disease Prevention Is Causing Unnecessary Deaths In The Czech Republic

The Czech Republic has a lot of scope for improvement in the prevention of disease, which is neglected, and even avoided by many people. The mortality rate from preventable and treatable diseases is 25% higher in the Czech Republic than the European average, said Dagmar Dzúrová, who heads a research group at the National Institute of Health at the SYRI National Institute.

Life expectancy therefore could be increased. “A healthy lifestyle characterized by a balanced diet, regular physical activity, consistent use of preventive measures, and early detection of diseases, in conjunction with affordable and high-quality health care, contributes not only to increased life expectancy, but also to postponing morbidity to an older age,” said Dzúrová. “This phenomenon, referred to as ‘compression of morbidity’, means shortening the period of life spent with chronic diseases and health restrictions, thereby improving the quality of life in old age. The overall goal is for people to live a longer part of their lives in good health and only a short time in poor health.”

In 2023, the life expectancy of both men and women in the Czech Republic increased by almost 0.8 years, to an average of 76.9 years for men and 82.8 years for women. Within the European Union, the Czech Republic is below average; the life expectancy in the EU in 2023 was 78.7 years for men and 84.0 years for women.

“Improving the health condition of the Czech population depends not only on individual personal responsibility, but also on systematic changes in the area of prevention, the economy and social measures,” Dzúrová said.

The Czech Republic has several free preventive programs in the field of cancer, and is in the process of launching others.

“A shorter healthy life is not only a result of the level of healthcare,” said Michala Lustigová of SYRI. “The key factor is the lack of emphasis on prevention, which includes not only individual responsibility, but also a broader approach to prevention at the level of state policy. Many people still do not pay enough attention to prevention and, according to research, are even afraid that preventive measures will reveal something.” She added that it is necessary to target state policies on these groups.

The most common oncological diagnoses in women are breast cancer and cervical cancer, but both of these diseases are very treatable if caught in time. Research by SYRI shows that many women underestimate cancer prevention, with common reasons for avoiding regular check-ups including fear of examination and fear of possible diagnosis.

“This problem is also common in other European countries,” Lustigova added. “The most concern is for women with lower education, who are significantly less likely to participate in screening programmes. Regular screening can reduce cervical cancer mortality by tens of percent.”