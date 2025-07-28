Opening of Modernised Enclosure Launches New Chapter For The Polar Bears of Brno Zoo

Brno Zoo’s famous polar bears are once again open to the public. After several months of preparations and extensive modifications, the Beringia exhibit re-opened on Sunday, returning the polar bears to public view, this time in the trio of older female Cora and two new bears, Anna and Elsa.

“A new era of polar bears at the Brno Zoo is beginning and we are proud of it,” said Radana Dungelová, director of the Brno Zoo. “The modifications of Beringia have been designed to meet the current standards of modern zoological practice.”

New surroundings

According to Dungelová, the enclosure now provides animals with more space, more rugged terrain, better facilities and a more varied environment, which helps both their well-being and natural behavior. At the same time, it allows visitors to see them much better.

“The new bear line-up at the Brno Zoo symbolizes not only the beginning of a new chapter in the breeding of this endangered species, but creates a strong basis for the direction of our zoo among modern conservation and educational institutions,” she added. “Through breeding, we will continue to draw attention to serious environmental problems that affect the life of these carnivores in their natural environment.”

The reconstruction of the enclosure and preparation for the arrival of new animals was made possible by the support of partner organisations; modernization work was funded by cooperation with OpenSSL Corporation, while the equipment and additional features for the bears were provided by Teplarny Brno.

At the same time, reconstruction work on the old polar bear enclosure was also launched this weekend, which will see the enclosure double in size.

“The goal is to expand it so that it meets the strict requirements of the European Association of Zoos and Aquariums and at the same time be attractive to visitors,” said Filip Chvátal, Deputy Mayor of Brno for the Environment. “A new dry enclosure will be created, which will directly connect to the exhibition area. The modifications will also include the repair of the existing facilities for raising cubs.”

Chvátal said the construction work will be carried out by UNIGEO a.s., at a cost of approximately CZK 15 million.

Introducing the new attractions

The transfer of the polar bears began on the last day of June, when Cora, a long-time resident of Brno Zoo, was taken out of her original enclosure, marking not only a move to a new environment, but also the beginning of a whole new stage in her life. Cora became acquainted with the modified Beringia enclosure very quickly – after just a week in the interior area, out of sight of visitors, she was released into the outdoor area. From the first moments, she moved around the space confidently, indicating successful good acclimatization and the quality of the prepared environment.

The second phase took place a few weeks later, on Friday, 18 July, when two young polar bears arrived at the Brno Zoo – Anna and Elsa. Both were born on 8 December 2019 at the Zoo am Meer in Bremerhaven, Germany, and form an inseparable sister duo. The transport was carefully planned and took place without major complications. Upon arrival, both bears were placed in the interior area, where they are currently going through adaptation, getting used to the new environment, staff and daily regime, as well as being gradually introduced to Cora. This process is crucial for the future coexistence of the trio, and is being carried out sensitively and gradually, under the supervision of an experienced team of breeders and zoologists. So far, everything is going smoothly, with no signs of stress or conflict.

Welcome, Bears!

The culmination of the return of polar bears to Brno was yesterday’s festive event “Welcome, Bear!”, a whole-day educational and entertainment program dedicated to the magnificent beasts. The program featured commentated feedings of polar bears and others, a street party, and a themed discussion. Visitors also learned about efforts to protect this endangered species in the wild, as polar bears are not just inhabitants of zoos, but also symbols of climate change and threat to the Arctic. Yesterday’s event was therefore both a celebration of the bears’ return, and an opportunity to raise awareness of an important topic of nature conservation and human responsibility to the planet.