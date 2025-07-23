Wolf and Hare Mural Behind Grand Hotel Is Brno’s Newest Giant Public Artwork

Brno has new ink! A new giant mural is now decorating two adjoining walls in the very centre of Brno, with a total area of over 200 m². The artworks behind the Grand Hotel are sponsored by energy company E.ON, in collaboration with the art studio Malujeme Jinak. The mural was completed on 18 July.

The mural is part of the long-term ‘Street Art’ project, led by E.ON’s distribution company EG.D, which has been transforming the company’s properties into works of art since 2015. So far, over 350 such works have been created in the Czech Republic, in cooperation with professional artists, communities, and local children.

“The combination of art, urban space and themes that resonate with today’s generation is the core of our entire Street Art project,” said Zuzana Oujezdská from EG.D. “Each painting has its own message, but this one in Brno will be exceptional not only in size but also in meaning.”

According to EG.D, the new mural visually embodies the role of the so-called “Playmaker” – the initiator who moves things forward. The motifs of the hare and the wolf are a symbolic expression of two groups of employees: newcomers and experienced professionals. The hare represents energy, readiness and the desire to take a step forward, while the wolf symbolises experience, ferocity and the ability to face complex challenges.

The wolf and hare symbolise experience and willingness to learn, respectively. Credit: Malujeme Jinak

The entire scene is complemented by the motif of poppies, which represent strength and growth despite challenging conditions. The use of playful and energetic tones visually emphasizes the difference between the speed of youth and the strength of experience.

“We do what we enjoy, what has an impact and what leaves a mark. This time literally,” said Oujezdská. “Brno will get a mural that will be seen, and which will hopefully make you think, inspire or smile. And that is exactly why we are doing this project.”

Other new public art created as part of the project in recent months includes:

Rudolfov (JČ): The transformer station on Sportovní was decorated with football motifs, referring to the local sports field and children from the area.

Mutěnice (JM): Artist @dosydoss created a painting based on drawings by children from kindergarten. The result is a playful and colorful work that reflects children’s imagination.

Brno – Maloměřice (ul. Wágnerova): A painting by artist Khoma draws attention to the issue of abused children as part of a collaboration with the Bytustka.cz project.

To learn more about the project, you can follow @galerie_v_ulicich on Instagram, which regularly adds new art created across the Czech Republic.