Sting Adds Brno Date To His “Sting 3.0” World Tour

The veteran UK pop/rock artist Sting has added a new Brno date to his latest World Tour, “Sting 3.0”, on Saturday 18 October at the Winning Group Arena. The 17-time Grammy award-winner will be accompanied by his longtime collaborator and virtuoso guitarist Dominic Miller, and drummer Chris Maas (Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers).

Sting has sold over 100 million records as a solo artist and with his band The Police. He has received three Brit Awards, including Best British Male Artist in 1994 and Outstanding Contribution to Music in 2002; a Golden Globe; an Emmy; and four Oscar nominations. As a solo musician and with The Police, Sting has received 17 Grammy Awards. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with The Police in 2003.

The North American leg of the “STING 3.0” tour has already sold out several times and has received rave reviews from many critics, with the Oakland Press describing it as the kind of performance “that gets talked about for years.”

Following recent critically acclaimed shows in South America and South Africa, the tour continues to North America and Europe. The show includes selections from the artist’s extensive repertoire, including his new song “I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)”.

The newly announced Brno show will take place on 18 October in the Winning Group Arena. Tickets are now on general sale through Ticketmaster and Ticketportal.