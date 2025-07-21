Afro Fest Brno Takes Over The Old Town Hall Courtyard This Saturday

This Saturday will see the annual Afro Fest take over the courtyard of the Old Town Hall, bringing the tastes, sights and sounds of Africa to Brno. Throughout the day, there will be concerts, dance and music workshops, and traditional food from all over the continent. Visitors will also be able to see and buy many items on display in the event’s craft market.

Through food, music, dance, art and fashion, the festival aims to showcase both the historic and contemporary aspects of African heritage, informing, educating, and entertaining visitors, while promoting cultural diversity and inclusion. Last but not least, the festival also strives to strengthen the sense of belonging among members of the African diaspora and to foster community connections.

The biggest Afro event in the Czech Republic will open on 26 July at 2pm, with some parts of the event only open to paying customers, and a special after-party will be held at Typos Music Club until 4am. Throughout the rest of the day, children under the age of 10 will be able to access most of the festival for free.

Additional information and tickets are available on the event’s official website.