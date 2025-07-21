Marc Marquez wins Brno MotoGP; Weekend Crowds Exceeded 200,000

Marc Marquez of Spain won the Czech MotoGP this weekend, extending his lead in the world championship. The six-time MotoGP champion has won 8 out of 12 races this season, and Brno saw his fifth victory in a row, extending his commanding lead in the world championship.

Marquez (Ducati) beat Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) by almost two seconds in the weekend’s main race yesterday, while Pedro Acosta (KTM) came in third for his first top-three finish this season.

The 32-year-old Marquez now leads the championship with 381 points, 120 ahead of his younger brother, Alex, who crashed, and 168 ahead of Ducati teammate Francesco Bagnaia.

The Czech Grand Prix was returning to the Masaryk Circuit after five years and, as expected, enjoyed great fan interest, more than before the break. According to Brnensky Denik, the Grand Prix organizers were hoping for around 200,000 spectators over three days, but the real attendance was 219,544.

In 2019, the last time the event was open to the public, 186,793 spectators came to the circuit. A year later, the races were affected by coronavirus restrictions. The all-time record attendance was 248,434 spectators in 2015.