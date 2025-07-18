Reconstruction Work Completed On Historic Art Nouveau Building In The Centre of Brno

Renovation work has been completed on the culturally protected Art Nouveau building at Starobrněnská 7 in Brno, which dates from the end of the 19th century. During the four-month renovation work, the historical facade was repaired and plumbing elements were restored. Workers are now finishing off upgrades to the interior.

The apartment building by Adolf, Bernhard and Max Kohn is one of the earliest Art Nouveau houses in the city. The most valuable architectural elements of the building, which is listed on the register of cultural monuments, include the early Art Nouveau facade and interior design. The building is currently used by residential tenants and the education department of the Brno-střed District Office, with restaurants on the ground floor.

In recent years, the structure has been in poor technical condition. The Brno-střed District, which manages the property, began the challenging reconstruction at the beginning of March. The main part of the work, focused on the transformation of the exterior parts of the house, is now complete.

“We have repaired the facade, restored the plumbing elements and reconstructed the balcony,” said Martin Drdla (ANO), Brno-střed district councillor responsible for investments and management of apartment buildings. “We have carefully consulted with conservationists and restorers on all steps. We are now finalizing the restoration of the corridors and the renovation of the historic doors.”

The renovation of the facade was carried out by the Archatt company. The company’s workers are also replacing the electrical wiring in the house, which should be completed by the end of the summer.

The house on Starobrněnská is not the only monument in the city center that is currently undergoing renovation. The district is also renovating the period facade of the building at Orlí 5, and plans further reconstruction of other buildings.