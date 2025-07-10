Moravské Náměstí Welcomes Top Jazz Performers As Part of Bohemia JazzFest

Brno will host six free concerts by leading foreign and domestic jazz bands on Monday and Tuesday, 14-15 July, as part of Bohemia JazzFest. Created in 2005, the festival has been held regularly in Brno ever since 2010, and will conclude this year in the Moravian capital after beginning on 8 July in Prague.

As one of the largest summer jazz festivals in Europe, Bohemia JazzFest attracts thousands of spectators to the squares of Bohemian and Moravian cities every year, with the City of Brno as a major partner of the festival.

“Every year the festival guarantees the audience an excellent musical experience with its attractive programme,” said Vojtěch Mencl (ODS), Mayor of the Brno-střed district. “Visitors have a unique opportunity to see live performances by top musicians and listen to music right in the park on Moravské náměstí. I am delighted that the event returns to Brno every year. The city district has been a partner of all the events so far. This year we are also supporting the Bohemia JazzFest both financially and organizationally.”

The opening of the Brno section of the festival will be the Norwegian Per Mathisen Power Trio, performing on Monday, 14 July, at 5.30 pm. The Nordic band will be followed by the Austrian saxophonist Harry Sokal with the trio Groove Unlimited. The highlight of Monday will be a performance by Slovak blues singer Peter Lipa. The next day there will be performances by the leading Czech saxophonist Ondřej Štveráček and his band, and the energetic Swiss trio The Next Movement, one of the biggest new names on the jazz scene in recent years.

“The mission of the festival is to provide a world-class cultural experience for everyone, regardless of age or social status,” said Rudy Linka, founder and organizer of the festival. “That is why all concerts are free of charge. Bohemia JazzFest is unique in that it combines the comfort of summer evenings and the architecture of our beautiful cities with amazing music to create a unique and unforgettable atmosphere that brings us all together in a world that is so divided today.”

In between Prague and Brno, the festival also visited Plzen, Prachatice and Hluboká nad Vltavou in July. The complete programme can be found on the event’s official website.