TIC BRNO Offers A Range of Guided Tours Throughout The Summer

Brno’s Tourist Information Center (TIC BRNO) is bringing back its summer guided tours for July and August. These one-hour walks around the centre will focus both on the city’s rich history as well as notable facts about the present. Part of the programme will include guided tours in English, taking place every Saturday at 10am.

The new weekend guided tours are aimed at those discovering the city for the first time, and will take visitors through the most important and relevant parts of the city’s historical center. Throughout the hour, they’ll get to see the Old Town Hall with the Brno Dragon, Zelný trh, Petrov Cathedral, and namesti Svobody, among other attractions. Additionally, the guide will give their own recommendations on where to eat and drink, as well as a handful of other tips through this family-friendly tour. Most of these tours will be held in Czech, but an English-friendly tour will meet every Saturday at 10am at the Old Town Hall.

The traditional themed AutenTIC Tours are also coming back this Summer, celebrating many of the city’s particularities by inviting visitors to witness Brno breweries, learn about its industrial history, admire the city’s old palaces, or experience the life of locals during the medieval times.

These tours will be completed by photographic portraits of various personalities shot by Roman Franc, highlighting the city’s diversity of profiles and activities. This year, the project’s headliner is Laďa Trojek, an experienced local taxi driver who’s also a talented guitarist and an important member of the city’s urban landscape.

All tours are fully accessible. Additional information and tickets are available here. Tickets for the English-friendly tours are available here.