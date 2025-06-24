Pirates and Greens To Join Forces For General Election in Some Regions

In October’s parliamentary elections, about 30 candidates from the Green Party will be running on the Pirate Party candidate lists in eight Czech regions, officials from the two parties said after signing a memorandum of cooperation yesterday.

Where the regional assemblies of the Pirates have not approved the participation of the Greens, the Greens will not run in the elections, whether alone or in cooperation with another party. During negotiations on their programme, the parties disagreed on nuclear energy, and this issue is therefore not mentioned in the election programme.

Green Party co-chair Matej Pomahac said this agreement could be the basis for long-term party cooperation for the liberal progressive voter.

Pirate leader Zdenek Hrib said the topic of nuclear energy would not be an issue during the next parliamentary term, as the deal on the completion of the Dukovany power plant has been signed. Pomahac said the Greens want to make sure that money is not wasted in connection with this deal.

Both sides see prosperity in building a modern renewable energy sector, moving away from fossil fuels.

Hrib said the parties have come together to offer a liberal and fair alternative at a time when extremist and populist alliances are emerging across Europe, threatening the foundations of democracy. “We unite to defend freedom, democracy and the rule of law,” he said.

He said the Pirates have a program to get the Czech economy moving and increase the income of 90% of families by lowering taxes and improving the availability of housing.

Green co-chair Gabriela Svarovska said there was fatigue in Czech society at basic decisions being made according to the interests of a narrow group of the richest people. The interests of the fossil fuel industry and agro-industry oppress the interests of others, she said, which should be prevented by a fairer tax system and changes to the subsidy system.

Pirate vice-chair Olga Richterova said they plan to make basic food and supplies cheaper.

Libor Dusek, an economic expert for the Pirates, said the Czech Republic can do better economically, mentioning changes to the regulation of pension funds and facilitating the construction of housing in industrial zones and cities. The Pirates also want to start moving towards the euro as the Czech currency; Dusek said this would gradually reduce the interest on the national debt, which could reach CZK 30 billion per year within a few years.

According to Hrib, state revenues can be markedly improved by anti-corruption measures and preventing tax evasion. The Pirate Party also envisions lower taxation on labor, revenue from legalizing marijuana, and taxing still wine.

The Greens and the Pirates agree on the need for investment in defence.

Four years ago, the Pirates ran for parliament in an alliance with the Mayors and Independents (STAN). Because of preferential votes for candidates, which the parties officially banned, the Pirates ended up winning only four seats, and STAN 33 seats. Richterova said the Pirates have learned their lesson; this year, giving preferential votes will be allowed, but candidates have been given clear rules on how to conduct personal campaigning so that both parties mobilise their full potential.

Hrib said the goal of the Pirates is to win enough seats to make them impossible to circumvent in the course of pushing their agenda. The party would receive about 7% of the vote, according to the latest opinion polls. The elections to the Chamber of Deputies will be held on 3 and 4 October.