Tomio Okamura: The Curious Case of the Czech Nationalist with a Japanese Name

In many European countries, political parties with strong anti-immigration rhetoric and populist agendas have gained prominence, many of them having popped up during the so-called “migration crisis” around 2015. The Czech Republic is no exception, due to SPD – not to be confused with the German SPD (Social Democratic Party), as the two couldn’t be more different. This party was founded in 2015 by Tomio Okamura. At first glance, one might ask: “Why is an anti-immigration party led by someone with a Japanese name?“

Growing Up Between Two Different Worlds

Tomio Okamura was born in 1972 in Tokyo, to a Czech mother and a Japanese father. His parents met through letter correspondence, eventually married, and settled in Japan, where Tomio was born. A few years later, his mother returned to Czechoslovakia with Tomio and his two brothers. Shortly after their arrival, she became seriously ill and was unable to care for all three children. As a result, Tomio and his younger brother were temporarily placed in an orphanage, where according to Okamura , he was bullied by older children because of his Japanese origin.

After finishing high school, he moved back to Japan, where he worked as a garbage man and popcorn seller in a cinema. Unable to afford university, he eventually returned once again to Czechoslovakia. Back in Prague, he taught Japanese and worked as a guide for Japanese tourists. He later entered the service industry, opening a shop selling Japanese food, and eventually became a notable figure in Czech tourism — even co-founding a travel agency for teddy bears and other stuffed animals.

His early life left a lasting mark. As someone of both Czech and Japanese descent, he often struggled to find a sense of identity and belonging. In Japan, he was seen as gaijin (foreigner). In Czechoslovakia and later the Czech Republic, he was similarly looked down upon for his Asian appearance. In a Czech TV show 13. Komnata, he said that in his childhood years, he ”often wished to have been born either 100% Czech or 100% Japanese” , because being mixed-race “only caused him problems and never brought anything positive.” In his adulthood and career, he claimed that his biggest challenge was earning people’s respect: “For most people, I was bad just because I was different, because I looked different.” On the other hand, these experiences motivated him to prove himself: “I wanted to show people not to judge me by how I look, but by what I know and what I can do,” he said.

Okamura in 2010, pre-politics. Credit: Michal Klajban, via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Entering the Political Arena

Tomio Okamura’s path into politics was gradual, starting from the early 2010s. He slowly became famous thanks to his business, appearances on Czech Television, and blogs. Although he frequently discussed politics, and even authored a book titled The Art of Governing, he for a long time refused any political involvement .

Eventually, he decided to run for a Senate seat in 2012 in the Zlín region. He won his seat in the second round, receiving 66% of the vote. Fueled by his new political momentum, Okamura announced his intention to run in the first direct presidential election in 2013, but failed to gather enough valid signatures to qualify as a candidate.

This did not diminish his political ambitions, and in May 2013 he founded a political party, Úsvit přímé demokracie Tomia Okamury (Tomio Okamura’s Dawn of Direct Democracy). His new party first participated in the elections to the Chamber of Deputies (Poslanecká sněmovna) in October the same year, winning nearly 7% of the vote and 14 seats. Úsvit advocated for a radical overhaul of the Czech political system, aiming to implement direct democracy through referendums, recall of elected officials, and stricter accountability for politicians. It also emphasized reducing corruption, reforming the judiciary and welfare systems, and limiting the Czech Republic’s dependence on the EU. Most notably, the party took a hostile stance on immigration, calling for strict immigration controls and opposing the settlement of “non-adaptable” immigrants, particularly those of Muslim background, whom the party associated with religious extremism .

Tomio Okamura’s leadership of Úsvit ended in internal conflict and financial scandal, leading to the party’s eventual disintegration. Even after electoral success and a promise of over CZK 120 million in state funding, the party faced growing financial difficulties. One significant source of tension stemmed from controversial contracts with two PR agencies, which were recommended and dealt with solely by Okamura. These firms lacked transparency, official offices, or clear contractual terms, yet received disproportionately high payments. Party officials later expressed concerns that the contracts might have been used to siphon money from public funds. Okamura described the whole crisis as a “political coup” with the aim of “removing him from politics”.

Continuing the Fight: Okamura’s Politics After Úsvit

Following his exit from Úsvit, Okamura, along with a few of his loyal supporters, founded a new political movement in 2015: Freedom and Direct Democracy (Svoboda a Přímá demokracie, SPD). Okamura has served as chair of the party since its establishment. SPD participated in the 2017 and 2021 elections to the Chamber of Deputies, receiving 10.6% (22 seats) and9.6% (20 seats) of the vote respectively. In the 2024 European Parliament elections, the party also gained one MEP.

SPD’s platform has a nearly identical program to Úsvit, advocating for direct democracy and a strict stance against migration. However, this time the movement is even more Eurosceptic, openly calling for a referendum on the Czech Republic’s exit from the European Union (commonly referred to as “ Czexit “).In one recent interview, Okamura also expressed support for a potential referendum on NATO membership .

As of early June 2025, SPD is preparing for its third parliamentary election campaign, scheduled for early October. The party has formed an alliance with three smaller political groups, aiming to unite what it describes as “patriotic forces” . According to a public opinion poll from 1 June, this alliance could potentially secure up to 17% of the vote.

Political and business controversies

As his political career progressed, Okamura increasingly found himself in the spotlight, especially among anti-establishment voters, becoming a polarizing figure in Czech politics. Over the last few years he has been involved in a lot of controversies, which attracted much attention from the Czech public and media.

Okamura sparked one of his first major controversies in august 2014, when he described Lety concentration camp near Písek, previously used as a forced labour camp during WWII for Roma people, not as a concentration camp but a work camp for those “avoiding proper work.” His characterization, which he supported using false claims about the free movement of the inhabitants and references to a non-existent publication from the Czech Academy of Sciences, was quickly condemned by prominent politicians including President Milos Zeman and PM Bohuslav Sobotka. Though Okamura later apologized, he insisted the site was being “politically exploited”.

At a book-signing in Ostrava in 2012. Credit: Luděk Kovář, via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Another wave of backlash followed a controversial SPD campaign image during a pre-election rally in Prague before the regional elections last year. One billboard showed an AI-created image of a dark-skinned man holding a knife, wearing blood-stained surgical clothing, with the caption: “Imported surgeons won’t solve shortages in healthcare.” At the same rally, there was also a poster with two Romani children smoking, accompanied by the slogan: “Welfare benefits only for families whose children attend school.” The imagery was widely condemned by minority groups , political leaders , and even tourists visiting the city. Czech police have charged Okamura with “inciting hatred towards racial and ethnic groups”, and asked Parliament to lift Okamura’s immunity for extradition to prosecution.

Meanwhile, Okamura’s personal wealth has grown considerably since entering politics. Between 2015 and 2016, his wealth nearly doubled, from CZK 8 to 16 million, which made him one of the richest members of parliament at the time. He owns a company, Melbius, a japanese food shop, Japa Foods, and is CEO of a travel agency, Miki Travel Prague. However, concerns have been raised about his former business associate, Jan Hájek, who according to HlídacíPes had links to individuals associated with the Russian-speaking criminal underworld. Okamura has denied knowledge of these connections, though the two men collaborated across multiple companies.

So why is an anti-immigration party led by someone with a Japanese name?

Tomio Okamura is a businessman, politician, and a man caught between two worlds. His mixed Czech-Japanese background exposed him to rejection from both societies from an early age, which he later channeled into a mission to prove his worth and earn recognition. In politics, paradoxically, these experiences may have influenced his embrace of nationalist positions, not necessarily in spite of his foreign-sounding name, but perhaps as part of a broader desire to belong, to lead, and to contribute to shaping the definition of what it means to be “truly Czech” in the eyes of the majority.

Beyond ideology, Okamura’s political trajectory has also raised questions about political opportunism. His involvement in the Úsvit financial controversy led some critics to suggest he was using political means for personal or financial gain. Ultimately, Tomio Okamura’s story illustrates how ambition and the pursuit of recognition can lead an individual’s life down unexpected paths.