Brno Pride Week 2025 Celebrates LGBTQ+ Identities With A Rich Programme

Echoing the internationally celebrated Pride Month, Brno is currently hosting its own Pride Week for the 4th time since its first edition in 2021. Originally conceived as a single weekend of activities, it has since evolved into a week-long display of pride through many different kinds of events for both Czech and English speakers.

The celebration began on Sunday 15 June with the now traditional Pride Run, gathering hundreds of runners and onlookers of all ages and genders.The subheading of this year’s run was “(still) running for equal rights”, highlighting the stagnation, and in some cases the decline, of LGBTQ+ rights all over the world. This year’s proceeds will go, as usual, towards LGBTQ+ charities dedicated to supporting these fundamental rights.

Dozens of activities and workshops will be organized throughout the week, some of which are designed with English speakers in mind. Among these are open dance classes, yoga sessions, queer movie screenings, artistic exhibitions, and debates about central LGBTQ+ issues. The largest events, however, will take place on Saturday, when Zelny trh will be transformed into a “Pride Park” for the entire afternoon, hosting a parade before a large closing party featuring Adonxs, this year’s Czech Eurovision entrant.

Pride Week will end on Sunday 22 June with events such as an art workshop, a street market and FILIP20, an entire afternoon designed for young queer people to exchange and have fun together. More information about Pride Week and its programme on the event’s official website.