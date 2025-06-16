Philharmonic Tram Route No.70 Takes To The Streets of Brno Celebrating The Orchestra’s Jubilee Season

Filharmonie Brno is entering its jubilee 70th season, which it will present to the public in a special philharmonic tram. Tomorrow, 17 June, the imaginary line No.70, a historic tram converted into a mobile café, will set off on a musical route around the city centre.

“We believe that we will make people’s journey to and from work more enjoyable. Our musicians will play for them while they ride,” explained Marie Kučerová, the director of Filharmonie Brno, who will also be riding on the tram.

The tram will run through the city centre in the morning from 7-8:30 am, and in the afternoon from 3-7 pm, and passengers will be able to get on and off at regular stops. “In addition to music, we will offer them coffee, a catalog of our new season, and we will be happy to advise them on the selection of concerts,” said Kučerová. “In the morning, the dramaturg Vítek Mikeš will be available to talk to passengers, and in the afternoon I will take turns with him.”

Credit: Filharmonie Brno

She added that the new season will go on sale in full from today, and tickets are available as a subscription, individual tickets, or by creating a tailor-made season.

The trams will tour around the city centre along the route: Česká – Náměstí Svobody – Zelný trh – Hlavní nádraží – Nové sady – Hybešova – Václavská – Mendlovo náměstí – Hybešova – Nové sady – Hlavní nádraží – Zelný trh – Náměstí Svobody – Česká – Malinovského náměstí.

Musical program:

7.00 – 8.30 Double bass duo Ondřej Sejkora, Vojtěch Velíšek

15.00 – 16.30 Double bass duo Ondřej Sejkora, Vojtěch Velíšek

16.30 – 18.00 String quartet Hiroaki Matsui, Tomáš Vinklát, Josef Janda, Štěpánka Plocková

18.00 – 19.00 String trio Hiroaki Matsui, Josef Janda, Valerie Chomaničová