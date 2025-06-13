Brno Cat Show Attempts To Break Record For Largest Gathering Of Hairless Cats

Brno-Vinohrady’s Pálava Hall will be the venue of a unique and intriguing event this weekend, 14-15 June, when Czech cat breeders will attempt to set a record for the largest number of hairless cats in one place, to be officially recorded in the Czech Book of Records.

Two of the most notable breeds of hairless cats, the Canadian sphynx and the peterbald, will take part in the record attempt. These exceptional cats, with their distinctive naked skin and slim appearance, are rarely seen outside of exhibitions, which gives this event a special significance for cat owners and aficionados from across the country.

The attempt will take place during the International Cat Show, which will welcome more than 150 cats of all breeds from the Czech Republic and abroad. Among the biggest attractions is the extremely rare Lykoi breed, nicknamed the “wolf cat” for its unusual appearance resembling a mix of cat and wolf.

Visitors will be able to witness a wide variety of breeds and take part in many activities from a diverse programme including face painting and creative workshops, educational conferences and lectures, introductions to felinotherapy, and more. One highlight will be the ‘Cats in Pajamas’ competition. This unusual show has a touching origin, as it pays tribute to the young patients of the Children’s Hospital in Brno, who used to draw their cats’ pictures from their hospital beds. The competitors will thus present their ‘works of art’: their own cats, drawn in their pajamas, while the felines themselves remain in the comfort of their “natural clothes”.

Additionally, the exhibition will include a presentation of the activities of the SOS Hodonín shelter, which is dedicated to the rescue and care of abandoned and sick cats and will teach visitors how they can help cats in need.