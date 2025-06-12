Brno Welcomes 6th Edition of Brasil Fest For a 4-Day Celebration of Brazilian Culture

Brasil Fest Brno, the biggest festival of Brazilian culture in the Czech Republic, is back for a 6th edition to light up the city with colour and energy. The festival will take place from 31 July to 3 August, and will feature a number of new elements this year, such as stands overlooking the carnival parade, workshops with Brazilian stars, and a children’s parade.

Festival director Jakub Škrha said, “We want to be open to everyone – whether you come with children or want to enjoy dancing until dawn.” The full programme and tickets are available on the brasilfestbrno.cz website.

The main day of the festival is traditionally the first Saturday of August, when free concerts, dances and drum shows take place at five venues in the centre of Brno (namely Zelny trh, namesti Svobody, Jakubske namesti, the Old Town Hall courtyard and Česká). The biggest event on the Saturday, 2 August, will remain the annual carnival parade that passes through the city centre, and this year will feature the patron of the festival and StarDance winner Veronika Lálová.

“We have prepared two major novelties for this year,” said Škrha. “An afternoon warm-up zone on Moravské náměstí with a DJ, carnival make-up and refreshments, and also stands with a view of the parade on namesti Svobody.”

This year’s programme will also include a summer cinema at Špilberk with the Oscar-winning film ‘Forever with You’. Fans of Brazilian culture can also look forward to two exclusive concerts. Badi Assad, a Brazilian singer, guitarist and composer of world renown, will play at the Red Church, and the band Nação Zumbi, which has been blending funk, rock, maracatu, psychedelia and Brazilian emboladas for three decades, will perform at the First Floor Club.

The festival will also include two new workshops. The drum workshop will be led by prominent samba musician Gabriel Policarpo, an arranger and teacher known for his mastery of the repique. The dance workshop will be led by Luara Bombom, a renowned samba teacher and winner of the Primeira Princesa do Carnaval do Rio in 2022.

Finally, Brasil Fest Brno will move to Ponava on Sunday 3rd, for a family day full of free workshops. Here, children and adults alike will be able to enjoy dance and music classes, and will have a chance to make their own masks. The family day will then culminate in a children’s carnival parade through Lužánky Park.

Tickets and additional information are available on the event’s official website.